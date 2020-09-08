Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Tuesday reported 427 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths over the previous two days.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

There were 216 new cases on Sunday and 211 on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases among San Diego State University students has grown to 396 since Aug. 24.

The latest reports brought the 14-day rolling average of positive cases down slightly to 4.3%.

The case rate per 100,000 population, which is monitored by the state of California, rose to 6.9 from 5.8. If this number rises above 7.0 in the next weekly measurement, it would put San Diego County in the highest tier for infections and result in new restrictions. Currently San Diego is the only large urban county that is not in the highest tier.

The most recent victims of COVID-19 were a woman in her mid-90s and a man in his late 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

There were five new community outbreaks in the past two days, three at businesses and two at restaurants or bars, for a total of 22 over the past week.

The county agency typically reports daily, but did not release cases numbers on the Labor Day holiday.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 885,048 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 41,077 cases and 709 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 427 New Virus Cases Over 2 Days, Many at SDSU was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: