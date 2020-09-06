San Diego County Reports 308 New Virus Cases and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 308 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths from the pandemic disease on Sunday.

Out of 4,271 test results received in the past day, 7.2% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests increased to 4.3%

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and one man aged from their mid-50s to mid-90s. Two of the victims had underlying medical conditions.

Two new community outbreaks were reported, one at a residence and one at a business, for a total of 20 over the past week.

Since the first local case was reported in March, there have been 873,533 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 40,650 cases and 707 deaths.

