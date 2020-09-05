San Diego County Reports 443 New Coronavirus Cases and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County County Health and Human Services Agency on Saturday reported 443 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths as cases mounted at San Diego State University.

Out of 7,445 test results received in the past day, 5.9% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests increased to 4.2%.

No information on new cases at SDSU was provided, but the university issued a stay-at-home order Saturday for students living in on-campus residence halls. The order goes into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and lasts through 6 a.m. Tuesday. On Friday, a total of 184 cases were reported among SDSU students.

The latest victims of COVID-19 in San Diego County were two women and one man aged from their early 70s to early 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

There were five new community outbreaks — one at a business, one in a government setting, two at restaurants, and one at a hotel — for a total of 21 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 869,262 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 40,342 cases and 704 deaths.

