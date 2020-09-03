County Reports 325 New Coronavirus Cases and Reaches Grim Milestone of 700 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday reported 325 new cases of coronavirus as the death toll increased by five people to 700.

Out of 9,031 test results received in the past day, 3.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 3.9%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were five men ranging in age from their mid 40s to early 90s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, has said that the three most common conditions that increase the risk of dying from coronavirus are diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Two new community outbreaks were reported, one in a business and the other in a restaurant, for a total of 17 over the past week.

Since the first local case was reported in March, there have been 854,263 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 39,446 cases and 700 deaths.

