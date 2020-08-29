San Diego County Reports 263 New Cases of Coronavirus and 3 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 263 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths on Saturday.

Out of 6,796 test results received in the past day, 3.9% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 3.7%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and one man. The victims ranged in age from their early to mid 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Six new community outbreaks were reported for a total of 20 in the past week. Five of the new outbreaks were at businesses and the sixth was in a food-processing facility.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 819,549 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 38,047 cases and 679 deaths.

