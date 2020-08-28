San Diego County Reports 285 New COVID-19 Cases and 3 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 285 new coronavirus cases and three deaths Friday after the state released new guidelines on reopening.

Earlier county health officials announced that restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, gyms, hair salons and other businesses in San Diego County can partially reopen indoors on Monday under new state guidelines.

Of the 8,821 tests results received in the past day, 3.2% were positive, lowering the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 3.6%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were all women, aged from their late 60s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

County health officials reported one new community outbreak, bringing the number in the past week to 14. The outbreak was in a food processing facility.

San Diego State University also announced Friday that three more students tested positive, after reporting two positive tests among students for two consecutive days.

University officials said the two new cases were unrelated to the previous cases. All seven students had only been to the campus for testing at Student Health Services.

Eighteen SDSU students have contracted COVID-19 since March.

Overall, since the first local case in March, there have been 812,753 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 37,784 cases and 676 deaths.

City News Service contributed to this report

Updated, with SDSU info, 6:35 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020

Updated, with SDSU info, 6:35 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020

