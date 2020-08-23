County Reports 337 New Virus Cases, No Deaths — Schools Edge Closer to Reopening

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 337 new cases of coronavirus and zero deaths Sunday, leaving the region’s total at 660 fatalities.

The good news/bad news remains unchanged, however. The county’s positive trend of case rates below the state guideline of 100 per 100,000 continued Sunday with the county reporting a case rate of 80.1.

If the county can maintain this downward trend for eight more days, reopening schools for all grades becomes a possible reality. San Diego County needs to remain below the 100 threshold and off the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for 14 days for local health officials to allow schools to fully reopen for in-person instruction — should schools decide to do so.

On the down side, the number of community outbreaks remains in excess of the trigger of seven or more in seven days. There were three community outbreaks reported Sunday, one at a restaurant and two at businesses. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households in the past 14 days.

The county was removed from the state’s monitoring list Aug. 18.Currently, schools that serve students in kindergarten through Grade 6 can request a waiver from county and state health officials that would allow them to bring those grade levels back to school for face-to-face learning under strict criteria. Some 106 schools have applied for the waiver as of Sunday, with 27 approved.

The Rancho Santa Fe School District is one three public school districts to submit a waiver application. It was was approved last week, and its students in kindergarten through Grade 5 will start school Monday morning in the classroom under state and county’s safety guidelines.

— Staff report

