County Reports 291 New Virus Cases, 8 Deaths, as Improving Trend Continues

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 291 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths Saturday as trends continued to improve.

Out of 8,824 test results received in the past day, just 3.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average declined to 3.6%. This is the lowest level since late June.

The weekly total of new cases per 100,000 population also fell, to 81.8, remaining well below the threshold of 100 and keeping the county off the state’s monitoring list.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four women and four men aged from their mid-40s to mid-90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

No new community outbreaks were reported, but there have been a total of 17 over the past week. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in a single location not involving people from the same household.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 770,702 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 36,203 cases and 660 deaths.

