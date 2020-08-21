Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 304 new cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths Friday as the positive rate continued to decline.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 6,567 test results received in the past day, 4.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests declined to 3.9% — the lowest level since late June.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and six men aged from their early 50s to late 80s. Seven of the victims had underlying medical conditions.

The weekly new case rate of 83.7 per 100,000 population remained well under the state threshold of 100, keeping the county off of the official monitoring list.

Seven new community outbreaks were reported, two in restaurant or bars, two in businesses, and one each in a healthcare setting, a grocery and a faith-based organization. There have been 19 community outbreaks in the past week.

Since the first local case in March, a total of 761,878 tests have been performed in San Diego County, resulting in 35,912 cases and 652 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 304 New COVID-19 Cases and 8 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: