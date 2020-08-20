Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 232 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths on Thursday, but remained off the state’s “watch list.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of 9,865 test results received in the past day, 2.4% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down again to 4%.

The weekly new case rate of 83.8 per 100,000 population remained well under the state threshold of 100, keeping the county off of the official monitoring list.

Officials reported three new community outbreaks, bringing the number of outbreaks in the past week to 16. That remains the only metric above authorized levels.

Since the first case in March, there have been 755,311 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 35,608 cases and 644 deaths.

County Reports 232 New Virus Cases, 6 Deaths as Positive Rate Trends Down was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: