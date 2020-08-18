San Diego County Reports 202 New Coronavirus Cases and 7 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego public health officials reported 202 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths Tuesday, but there were no new community outbreaks and the number of cases remained below the “watch list” threshold.

Out of 5,584 test results received in the past day, 3.6% were positive and the 14-day rolling average of positives ticked down to 4.1%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and five men aged from their early 60s to early 90s.

The number of new cases in a week per 100,000 population was 88.4, below the state threshold of 100 and keeping the county off of the official monitoring list.

For the first time in two weeks, no new community outbreaks were reported. For the past seven days, there have been a total of 15.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 738,665 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 35,162 cases and 633 deaths.

