County Reports 279 New Virus Cases and 4 Deaths as Downward Trend Continues

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Saturday reported 279 new cases of coronavirus and four more deaths as a downward trend in infections continued.

Out of 11,268 tests reported in the past day, just 2.6% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked down to 4.3%.

For the fourth day in a row, the number of new cases over the past seven days per 100,000 population was below the threshold of 100 at 94.7. As a result, California public health officials are reviewing whether San Diego County can be removed from the official “watch list” and K-12 schools can be allowed to reopen.

The latest victims of COVID 19 were one woman and three men aged from the late 50s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Two new community outbreaks were reported for a total of 25 over the past week. This metric remains about the “trigger” level of seven and is a factor in preventing the reopening of some activities.

Since the first case in March, 719,657 tests have been performed in San Diego County, resulting in 34,344 cases and 626 deaths.

