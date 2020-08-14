San Diego Reports 406 New Virus Cases, But Is Ready to Leave State ‘Watch List’

Share This Article:

San Diego County reported 406 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths, but is poised to drop off California’s official “watch list” of counties suffering from the pandemic.

The number of new cases over the past week per 100,000 population stood at 96.3, the third day this number was below the threshold of 100 set by state officials.

“Under state guidelines, after the third day, the county would be removed from the state’s county monitoring List,” the Health and Human Services Agency said in a statement. “However, the state said today that it will review its data before removing San Diego County from the list.”

If San Diego County drops off the list, and stays off for 14 days, then K-12 schools could be allowed to reopen for in-class instruction as early as Aug. 28.

Public health officials said there were 9,508 test results received in the past day with a positive rate of 4.3%. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up slightly to 4.6%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four women and three men who ranged in age from 49 to 94. All but one had an underlying medical condition.

Four new community outbreaks were reported for a total of 24 in the past week. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location involving people from different households.

Since the first case was reported in March, there have been 708,389 tests conducted in San Diego County, resulting in 34,065 cases and 622 deaths.

