County Reports 2nd Day of Low COVID Numbers—Only 236 Cases—But 6 More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Wednesday reported a second straight day of low COVID-19 case numbers, with just 236, but also six more deaths.

There were only 182 new cases reported on Tuesday, the lowest number since June 22, after the county worked through a backlog of delayed test results from the state.

Out of 7,339 test results received in the past day, 3.2% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 4.7%.

Two new community outbreaks were reported for a total of 26 over the past week. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location involving people from different households.

For the first time since early July, the number of new cases over one week per 100,000 population fell below the threshold of 100 that has kept San Diego County on the state monitoring list. However, the number must stay below 100 for 17 days to get off the list. At that point, schools serving grades 7 through 12 could reopen, but no other businesses without state approval.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were five women and one man aged from 66 to 96. All had underlying medical conditions.

A new COVID-19 testing site began operating Wednesday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast crossing. The free testing site will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and will focus on testing essential workers and American citizens who live in Tijuana.

No appointments are necessary at the walk-up site, which aims to offer about 200 tests daily. People getting tested will not be asked about their immigration status or who lives with them, health officials said.

“We know that communities in South Bay have been hit the hardest by COVID-19,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “The location was selected because of the increase in cases in the region and the number of people, especially essential workers who cross daily.”

Since the first local case in March, there have been 690,861 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 33,393 cases and 608 deaths.

