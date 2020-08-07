County Reports Record 652 New COVID Cases After Receiving Backlog of Results

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported a record 652 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths Friday after a backlog of tests were received.

Out of 11,501 test results received in the past day, 5.7% were positive, but the 14-day rolling average of positive cases remained at 4.9%. The positive rate has been trending downward from a peak of over 6% in mid July

Public health officials said the high number of new cases was “due in part to backlog of test results.” Earlier this week, the California Department of Public Health reported a breakdown in reporting from private laboratories to the state, which distributes the information to county health departments.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were one woman and two men who ranged in age from 60 to 77. All had underlying medical conditions.

Two new community outbreaks were reported on Friday, one in a business and the other in a restaurant. There have been 20 new community outbreaks over the past week. An outbreak is defined as three or more cases at a single location not involving people from the same household.

The county reported that two indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks at 20 and the number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 110.0. The thresholds for these indicators are seven outbreaks in a week and 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days.

Since the first local case was reported in March, there have been 654,575 tests conducted in San Diego County, resulting in 31,779 cases and 586 deaths.

