San Diego County Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases and Six More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 381 new cases of coronavirus Thursday and six more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 8,238 test results received in the past day, 4.6% were positive, but the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up slightly to 5.6%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were two women and four men who ranged in age from 48 to 86. All had underlying medical conditions.

Five new community outbreaks were identified, all of them in restaurant or bar settings. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases involving people from different households.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks at 28, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 134.4, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours at 13%.

Since the first local case of the disease in March, 590,401 tests have been performed in San Diego County, resulting in 28,668 cases and 558 deaths.

