San Diego County Reports 568 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

Nurse at drive-up testing site
A San Diego County health nurse helps a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported a record 568 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, but no additional fatalities from the disease.

Of the 8,943  test results received in the past day, 6.4% were positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 6%.

There were three new community outbreaks, one in a restaurant, one in a manufacturing facility and one in a preschool. There have been 16 community outbreaks identified in the past 14 days. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location that do not involve people from the same household.

Since the first local case was reported in March, the county has administered 497,779 tests resulting in 23,682 cases and 478 deaths.

— Staff report

