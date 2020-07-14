San Diego County Reports 539 New COVID-19 Cases and 14 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 539 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday and 14 more deaths as infections continue to surge.

Of 7,246 test results reported to the county in the past day, 7.4% were positive and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests increased to 6.2%.

Though the positive rate has been rising in recent weeks, it’s still low compared to states like Texas with 16.9% and Arizona with 18%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were six women and eight men aged from their mid 40s to late 80s. All but one had an underlying medical condition.

Three new community outbreaks were identified, with 15 reported over the past seven days. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in a specific location involving people from different households.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 450,452 tests administered in the county, resulting in 20,997 cases and 436 deaths.

