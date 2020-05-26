Dr. Wooten Says Epidemic May Have Peaked in San Diego County in Late April

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 85 new coronavirus cases but no deaths on Tuesday and suggested the epidemic may have peaked in late April.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, shared a graph at a media briefing that showed a downward trend since April 20 in the “epidemic curve,” which charts the number of cases by the date of onset of illness.

“It appears that we may have peaked from April 20 to May 1,” she said. “While we may have peaked, if people are complacent, do not adhere to social distancing, mask covering, hygiene and sanitation, and the screenings, the numbers could peak again.”

There have been no deaths from the disease in the past three days, but Wooten said that is likely because of delayed reporting over the Memorial Day holiday.

“We anticipate that we will see an increased number of deaths tomorrow and continuing into the week,” she said.

Since the first local case in March, the county has tallied results from 140,566 tests, resulting in 6,882 positive cases and 249 deaths.

