Share This Article:

NASA announced Friday that astronauts will return to space from U.S. soil on May 27 after almost a decade of reliance on Russian rockets.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to ride a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket built in Los Angeles and launched from Cape Canaveral on a trip to the International Space Station.

“On May 27, NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!” said space agency Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a tweet.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule flew a successful test flight to the space station in 2019, but the first manned flight was postponed after the test capsule was later destroyed during a test of its maneuvering engines.

The launch is scheduled for 1:32 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 27.

“As the final flight test for SpaceX, this mission will validate the company’s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities,” NASA said.

Boeing is also building a manned space capsule, but its first flight was marred by technical difficulties, and a second unmanned flight is planned.

NASA Sets May 27 for First Astronauts to Ride SpaceX Rocket into Orbit was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: