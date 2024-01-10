Peter Seidler. Courtesy of the San Diego Padres

There soon will be a “Peter Seidler Way” leading to Petco Park.

That’s according to Mayor Todd Gloria, who posted to X Wednesday evening that he has “started the process” to rename a street near the ballpark after the Padres chairman, who died Nov. 14.

Seidler, 63, was the grandson of former Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley, and helped found an investment group that purchased the Padres 12 years ago. In 2020, he took over as chairman, and saw success, as the team reached the playoffs that year and in 2022, made it to the National League Championship Series.

Seidler wasn’t just about business and baseball though, as Gloria noted, saying the executive “lived his values and acted on his compassion for people experiencing homelessness every single day.”

The late @Padres Chairman Peter Seidler lived his values and acted on his compassion for people experiencing homelessness every single day.



I’ve started the process of renaming one of the streets leading to @PetcoPark “Peter Seidler Way” to honor Peter’s legacy. #SOTCSD pic.twitter.com/5Xm6oecx3i — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) January 11, 2024

To that end, 2017, Seidler established “The Tuesday Group,” made up of local leaders who met to discuss homeless issues in the city. He also served on the city’s leadership council to support a plan to reduce homelessness.

The Padres will honor Seidler with a patch on player jerseys next season, with a public celebration of life set for March 22.