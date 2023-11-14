Steve Dolan (left) with Padres owner Peter Seidler

The Padres’ announcement did not indicate a cause of death, though the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Seidler had been battling an illness for months.

In a statement, Padres CEO Erik Greupner said, “The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved chairman and owner, Peter Seidler. Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

“Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

According to the team, members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects at Petco Park starting Tuesday afternoon. The Home Plate Gate at Petco Park will be opened and free parking will be available at Tailgate Lot, according to the team.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler died in San Diego Tuesday at the age of 63.

The Padres’ announcement did not indicate a cause of death, though the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Seidler had been battling an illness for months.

In a statement, Padres CEO Erik Greupner said, “The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved chairman and owner, Peter Seidler. Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

“Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

According to the team, members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects at Petco Park starting Tuesday afternoon. The Home Plate Gate at Petco Park will be opened and free parking will be available at Tailgate Lot, according to the team.

–City News Service