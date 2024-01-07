Boris Pardo of the San Diego Sockers. Photo credit: Screen shot, sdsockers.com

Two San Diego Sockers are among the three Major Arena Soccer League’s Week 6 Players of the Week.

Guerrero Pino and Boris Pardo locked up the honors in the backfield as Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week.

Pardo had 17 saves and allowed three goals in the Sockers’ 9-3 win over the visiting Tacoma Stars. He ranks in the top 5 in the MASL for goals against average.

Pino had one goal and eight blocked shots versus the Stars. Pino is in the top 10 in the league for blocked shots.

Kansas City’s Zach Reget earned Offensive Player of the Week after scoring game-winning goals in back-to-back games. His weekend stat sheet included four goals and two assists.

The Sockers remain undefeated in the 2023-24 campaign and sit atop the Western Conference. They are awaiting word on when their Sunday match against the Texas Outlaws will be rescheduled, following a water main break at Pechanga Arena. They have another challenge looming on Jan. 14, with rival Chihuahua coming to San Diego.