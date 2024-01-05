Gulls center Adam Cracknell scores the game-winning goal in a shoot out against the San Jose Barracuda. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Gulls

Two local sports teams have been forced to reschedule their weekend games after a water main break “significantly affected the event level” of Pechanga Arena Friday.

The San Diego Gulls ice hockey team were slated to play Friday and Saturday nights against the Bakersfield Condors.

A Sunday professional indoor soccer match between the San Diego Sockers and the Texas Outlaws was also postponed.

“The rescheduled game and ticket information will be announced at a later date,” a post from the team read.

The Sockers are scheduled to head to a new home, the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, later this year. The team remains undefeated in the 2023-24 campaign and sits atop the Western Conference.

The Gulls, a minor-league affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks with the National Hockey League, are in 10th and last place in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division.

Pechanga Arena was built in 1966 as the San Diego Sports Arena and can sit between up to 16,100 people, depending on the entertainment.

The San Diego Seals of the National Lacrosse League and the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League also call the arena home.

City News Service contributed to this report.