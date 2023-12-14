International Women’s Friendly – England vs. U.S. – Wembley Stadium, London – Oct. 7, 2022 – England’s Lauren Hemp, left, in action with Naomi Girma, right, of the U.S. Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma is a nominee for U.S. Soccer’s 2023 Player of the Year Awards.

The honors recognize the top performers across all U.S. Soccer national teams, including the female Player of the Year.

The 2020 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, Girma put together an impressive campaign on the backline during her second year with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

At the World Cup, she played every minute at center back as the U.S. allowed just one goal and two shots on goal in four matches. The Northern California native finished the year third in minutes played as the U.S. allowed its lowest ever goals against average in a calendar year (min. 10 games played).

While playing for the Wave, Girma, 23, was named the 2023 NWSL Defender of the Year, earning the honor for the second-straight season.

Girma helped to lead the Wave to an 11-win season and the 2023 NWSL Shield, while finishing among the top five players in the NWSL in passes completed (948) and passing accuracy (88.68%). The club’s season ended in the NWSL semifinals against OL Reign.

The other nominees for the 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year are defenders Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox, midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Sophia Smith.