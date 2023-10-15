The San Diego Wave’s Women’s World Cup players were saluted in September at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Wave won the National Women’s Soccer League Shield on Sunday after goals by Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw gave the second-year club a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville at Snapdragon Stadium.

For San Diego to earn the shield as the club with the best regular-season record, Angel City had to get a win or draw against the Portland Thorns Sunday. Angel City won 5-1.

Topping this year’s table with an 11-7-4 record, the Wave enters the 2023 NWSL Playoffs with the No. 1 overall seed. This year marks the second consecutive season in which the NWSL Shield winner was decided in the final weekend of play.

Morgan scored seven goals this season. Sophia Smith with the Portland Thorns leads the league with 11 goals. Shaw, 18, scored her sixth goal of the season.

Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan recorded a league-leading nine clean sheets.

“Congratulations to San Diego Wave FC on this remarkable achievement,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “The 2023 regular season featured one of the tightest tables in league history, a testament to the unmatched parity that exists within the NWSL, and I commend the Wave for the grit, determination and skill they showed in their quest to win the regular season title in this incredibly competitive year.” “

Sarah Lane, chief marketing officer at CarMax, said: “We are honored to present this year’s NWSL Shield to the San Diego Wave.

The race for the NWSL Shield was incredibly tight and fun to watch this year. We couldn’t be happier to recognize the Wave for their hard work this season. The teams in this league continue to push the degree of excellence and CarMax is proud to continue supporting the league and its players through our partnership and as title sponsor of the NWSL Shield.”

By earning a point in last Saturday’s draw against North Carolina, San Diego Wave FC clinched a top-two seed, securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage for a semifinal matchup Nov. 5.

The NWSL Championship is set to be hosted at Snap-dragon Stadium on Nov. 11.

The Wave has recorded at least 10 wins in each of its first two NWSL seasons, becoming the fourth team in league history, but the first true expansion team, to do so.

Midfielders Danny Colaprico and Shaw, and defender Christen Westphal, have appeared in all 21 of the Wave’s matches this season, while Colaprico and Westphal have started every match for the Wave.

Colaprico joined the club this offseason as one of the top free agents in the league and has been the primary defensive midfielder for the club. Shaw, in her sophomore year, has scored six goals and earned three assists. Westphal is tied for the lead in assists (4), while helping the club earn eight clean sheets this season.