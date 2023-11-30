Fans cheering women’s soccer at Snapdragon Stadium.

Four venues – one in San Diego and two in Los Angeles County – will host matches for the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, the region’s new flagship competition for women’s national soccer.

The tournament’s inaugural edition, Concacaf announced, will be played from Feb. 17 to March 10 and will include the best women’s national teams and some of the world’s top players.

Snapdragon Stadium will host multiple match dates, as will BMO Stadium in South Los Angeles and Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, along with Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.



The tournament final, on March 10, will be at Snapdragon.



“The Concacaf W Gold Cup is a key part of the Confederation’s women’s football strategy that we launched in 2019, with the aim of developing and growing all aspects of the women’s game in our region. It promises to be a high-quality tournament … ” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

The tournament will begin with a Preliminary Round (Prelims) played at Dignity Health Sports Park. The six national teams participating, determined via the 2023 Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup, will be divided into three pairings according to the Concacaf Women’s Ranking as of December. Thus far, El Salvador has secured its participation in the prelims.

After single-match elimination play, the winning team will advance to the Group Stage. The stage, with 12 national teams, will include eight Concacaf national teams and four CONMEBOL guests.

Tickets will be available to the public following the official draw at 4 p.m. Dec. 11.

Concacaf – the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football – is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, with 41 member associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana in the south.

Teams from Concacaf and CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, will take part.