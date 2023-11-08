Naomi Girma. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC‘s Naomi Girma on Wednesday was named the 2023 NWSL Defender of the Year, earning the honor for the second straight season.

The team and the National Women’s Soccer League announced the award for Girma, playing in just her second professional season. She beat out Sarah Gorden of Angel City, Ali Krieger of Gotham), Kaleigh Kurtz of North Carolina and Sam Staab of Washington.

Girma helped to lead the team to an 11-win season and the 2023 NWSL Shield. Solidifying her place as an anchor of the San Diego backline, Girma was among the top five players in the NWSL in passes completed (948) and passing accuracy (88.68%).

She led a Wave defense that allowed only 22 goals and 91 shots on goal during the season, good for second-lowest and third fewest in the league, respectively. In 19 regular season appearances, Girma conceded only four fouls on a squad that gave up just 222 fouls during the regular season, good for fourth fewest in the NWSL.

A mini highlight reel of Naomi Girma during the last game against Racing Louisville #VamosWave #NWSL



Her press resistance, vision, passing, and of course, defending, are simply sublime



She is simply unmatched and unparalleled as a player pic.twitter.com/wKPb4cZjAX — (Stephanie) 🛡️ (@statsandedits) November 1, 2023

Girma also is up for the league’s MVP award, which has yet to be presented. The Wave’s coach Casey Stoney and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan also were up for honors, but Coach of the Year went to Juan Carlos Amorós of Gotham and Goalkeeper of the Year went to Houston’s Jane Campbell.

In addition, Girma made the NWSL’s 2023 Best XI First Team, named on Monday, as did teammate Jaedyn Shaw. Alex Morgan and Sheridan made the second team.

The Wave’s season ended Sunday when they fell 1-0 in their semi-final match against OL Reign.