The Encanto Little League team displays their championship banner. Photo credit: @LittleLeagueUrbanInitiative via Facebook.

The Little League Urban Initiative Jamboree wrapped up its second year back since the pandemic and two local teams played a big part.

The Encanto Little League won the California Baseball Jamboree in National City – the team was one of seven to capture Jamboree titles nationally.

In addition, Valley de Oro Little League in Spring Valley was one of nine participating leagues that experienced a Jamboree for the first time.

Jamboree events in 2023 also included the largest softball event in the program’s history.

“Since we held our first Jamboree nearly two decades ago, these events have provided opportunities to children within our Urban Initiative programs and we are proud to see it continue to thrive and bring in new leagues,” said Demiko Ervin, Little League director of the Urban Initiative.

Inspired by the Little League World Series, the Little League Urban Initiative Jamboree was established in 2004 with one national tournament. In 2010 it expanded to region-based events where teams compete in a weekend-long tournament.

Throughout spring, a total of seven Jamboree events (five baseball, two softball) were held in the U.S., featuring 58 teams from 47 leagues.

The 2023 Urban Initiative Jamborees also saw collaborations with the University of San Diego and the San Diego Padres, along with other Major League teams.

The Little League Urban Initiative has helped tens of thousands of children in underserved communities since it began in 1999, with volunteers in more than 180 communities throughout the country.

This program provides annual opportunities to approximately 50,000 players across more than 4,000 Little League teams, and has participated in nearly 30 field renovation and development projects around the U.S.