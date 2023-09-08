Ricardo Campos (center) with Landon Donovan. Courtesy of the team

San Diego Loyal SC announced Friday that Club President Ricardo Campos will leave his executive position beginning Sept. 18 and remain a consultant to the organization as the team finishes its final United Soccer League Championship season.

Travis Lamprecht, current VP of Marketing and Communications, has been named head of business operations for SD Loyal.

“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity and support that [Club Chairman Andrew Vassiliadas] has given me and for his belief in soccer in San Diego,” Campos said. “It has been an honor to work alongside such talented and caring individuals at the club.

“I was always driven by the passion of our supporters, season ticket holders, partners, team members and players who have lived our mission to `Grow Loyalty’ everyday,” he said. “The past four years are an experience I will forever cherish because I have grown so much as a professional and most importantly, as a human being.”

In August, following four seasons in the second-division USL Championship, the Loyal announced it would fold after this season.

Campos, who is set to join the San Diego MLS expansion team as executive vice president of Club Operations, was the first employee hired by Warren Smith after the San Diego market was awarded a USL Championship franchise in June 2019. He was named interim president in August 2021 ahead of the team’s first USL Championship playoff appearance. Following the 2021 season, Campos was officially announced as club president in January 2022.

“Ricardo has been championing the club’s values with us from day one,” Vassiliadis said. “I can’t thank him enough for representing our crest, our organization and this city the right way, which he has done beautifully throughout his tenure. I’m thrilled he will continue to consult with us for the remainder of our season.”

The Loyal will join a long list of now-defunct San Diego soccer teams, including the Flash, Pumitas, Gauchos, Top Guns, Nomads, an indoor and outdoor iteration of the Sockers and Jaws and the Toros.

USMNT legend Landon Donovan was previously head coach of the Loyal, and was named executive vice president of Soccer Operations in December 2022. That same month, SD Loyal entered a goodwill partnership with Lincoln City F.C. of Lincolnshire, England.

Eight games remain in the Loyal’s season, including three at home and the final home game on Oct. 7 against the Oakland Roots — the team that knocked the Loyal out of the playoffs in 2022.

The team currently sits fourth in the USL Championship’s Western Conference, between rivals Orange County SC and Phoenix Rising.

–City News Service