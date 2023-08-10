Snapdragon Stadium when it opened in September 2022. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

San Diego State hosts its annual football Fan Fest at 5 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium two weeks ahead of the start to the season.

Fest admission is free, but fans must obtain tickets in advance online. Parking is $10 and may be purchased while claiming tickets.

The parking lot opens at 4 p.m. and gates follow at 5 p.m. Players will begin warming up around 5:15 p.m. with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

Free Aztec football posters, magnets and roller banners will be available, while supplies last. The team store and concessions also will be open.

Following the scrimmage, the team’s seniors will be available for autographs (one item only) on the concourse behind the north end zone.

SDSU finished the 2022 season with a 7-6 record. Its streak of 13 consecutive years without a losing season is tied for the fifth longest in the country.

Five of San Diego State’s first six games will be against teams that made a bowl game in 2022, including four 10-win programs – Ohio (10-4), Oregon State (10-3), Boise State (10-4), Air Force (10-3) and UCLA (9-4).



The Aztecs’ season begins on Aug. 26 as they host Ohio at Snapdragon Stadium.



Season tickets, single-game tickets and mini-plans are now on sale. Additionally, discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting the ticket office at (619) 283-7378.