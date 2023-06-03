The San Diego Legion continued its winning ways Saturday, setting two league records. Photo credit: @SDLegion via Twitter

The San Diego Legion defeated the last-place Chicago Hounds Saturday in a record-breaking 36-14 win at SeatGeek Stadium.

The Legion (13-1) remains is first place in the Western Division of Major League Rugby with 64 points, already having secured a spot in the 2023 playoffs.

The team set a MLR record with their 11th straight win, breaking the previous mark of 10 straight by New England last season. It also become the first MLR team to reach 50 wins.

Legion tries against Chicago (1-13) were scored by Blair Cowan, 22’, Tomas Aoake, at 40’ and 42’, Christian Poidevin, 54’, Richard Judd, 72’ and Poidevin again, 80′.

Second try of the afternoon for Tomas Aoake as @SDLegion pick up their third try of the match to further their lead over @HoundsChicago.



🎥 @FS1 | #CHIvSD | #MLR2023 pic.twitter.com/cJSMZCnF47 — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) June 4, 2023

“We definitely put a value on being in the position we are at, being at the top, and we are going to have to keep at the front of the race here as we go down the next couple of weeks,” Legion veteran Nate Augspurger told the league ahead of the Chicago trip. “It means everything, because a lot of people have put a lot of effort and energy into the club, especially in our offseason last year.”

And don’t be fooled by the win streak. The Legion isn’t resting on their laurels.

“We haven’t played our best rugby yet as a team,” Augspurger said. “We definitely don’t feel like we have scratched the surface of our best rugby, but we have shown great character, we have shown a lot of camaraderie, so all of that stuff plays into having a successful season.”

The Legion remain on the road for a June 10 match against another last-place club, the Toronto Arrows (1-11-2) of the Eastern Conference.