Joe Musgrove leaves the mound Thursday without a no-hitter, but staked to a nine-run lead. Photo credit: Screen shot, MLB.com

The Padres won a laugher Thursday to complete a 5-4 road trip and head home for Petco Park.

StarterJoe Musgrove didn’t need the explosion of run support that led to the 10-1 win. He was enjoying a 3-1 lead in the sixth, while also holding the Miami Marlins hitless.

But in the top of the inning, his teammates staked him to seven more runs, with the big blow coming on a bases-clearing double by Fernando Tatis Jr.

Perhaps that also took the sting out of losing his shot at a second no-hitter, as Luis Arraez legged out a ground ball for a single – despite shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ best effort – to begin the Marlins’ half of the frame.

Musgrove, now 3-2, went six innings, giving up one run (unearned) and three hits while striking out three. Manager Bob Melvin said the right-hander is showing that he has put his slow start – he was hampered by an injury coming out of spring training – behind him.

“Last couple times out is what we saw, basically, in big games (from him) all last year,” Melvin said.

Tatis finished the day with three hits, two runs and four RBIs. New addition Gary Sánchez – the Padres picked him the catcher after his release by the Mets – added two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Melvin also sees improvement in his team’s approach at the plate, after two months of watching the Padres mired in an offensive malaise.

Musgrove takes no-no bid into 6th



Joe Musgrove took a no-hit bid into the 6th inning and struck out three in his start against the Marlins



Padres @ Marlins#BringTheGold | June 1, 2023 pic.twitter.com/ooLXeEsdPb — San Diego Strong (24-28) (@PadresStrong) June 1, 2023

“We’re not trying to hit homers. Were just trying to move the line and put together good at-bats and make them work,” he said.

The team welcomes the Cubs to Petco Park Friday for the beginning of a six-game home stand that includes a visit from the Seattle Mariners. Michael Wacha, Yu Darvish and Ryan Weathers will take the mound against Chicago.