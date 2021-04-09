Joe Musgrove celebrates the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history Friday. Photo credit: Screen shot, Bally Sports San Diego

Joe Musgrove, one of the San Diego Padres’ vaunted new additions to their pitching staff, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday.

Musgrove, the hometown boy now playing for the team he rooted for as a child, retired 16 in a row to finish the Padres’ 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

“It feels even better to be able to do it in a Padres uniform,” he said.

Joey Gallo, the only Ranger to reach, did so in the 4th inning when Musgrove hit him with a pitch, a 91 mph cutter.

Padres fans, well represented in the Texas crowd, erupted when Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a grounder to Ha-Seong Kim for the final out.

The Padres, the only team in baseball without a no-hitter, waited 53 years – more than 8,200 games – for the milestone to happen.

In achieving it, Musgrove struck out 10 and walked none in the complete game shutout.

Musgrove told Bally Sports San Diego in a post-game interview that he didn’t feel good in warm-ups, but realized in the 6th inning that he had a no-hitter. He also credited catcher Victor Caratini for guiding him to the accomplishment.

Caratini, in fact, caught baseball’s last no-hitter, by Alec Mills of the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 13, 2020 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“That was the maximum level of focus I’ve ever had,” he said, adding that until Friday he never threw a no-hitter at any level of baseball.

Musgrove, 28, grew up in El Cajon, graduated from Grossmont High and revered Padre great Jake Peavy. He wears Peavy’s old number, 44, now.