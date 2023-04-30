Aztec Alama Uluave. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State didn’t have any players selected in the NFL Draft, but several have been picked up by teams as undrafted free agents.

The Aztecs and the teams that signed them:

Keshawn Banks – defensive end, by the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Byrd – running back, by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jesse Matthews – wide receiver, by the Houston Texans.

Caden McDonald – linebacker, by the Indianapolis Colts

Tyrell Shavers – wide receiver, by the Buffalo Bills.

Jonah Tavai – defensive lineman, by the Seattle Seahawks.

Alama Uluave – center, by the Miami Dolphins.

The draft, in Kansas City, ended Saturday, with the fourth through seventh rounds. The Mountain West had five players selected, with quarterback Jake Haener the top pick from the conference, picked by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round.

In addition, the Chargers had the 23rd selection in the second round and the 22nd selection in the third round. The team also had four choices on the final day, one in each round.

The Chargers chose:

Tuli Tuipulotu, defensive lineman, USC

Daiyan Henley, linebacker, Washington State

Derius Davis, wide receiver, TCU

Jordan McFadden, guard, Clemson

Scott Matlock, defensive tackle, Boise State

Max Duggan, quarterback, TCU

The Chargers’ first pick was Quentin Johnston from TCU.

– Staff and wire reports