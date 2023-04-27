Quentin Johnston speaking to the media after the Chargers made him their first-round pick in the NFL draft. Photo credit: Screen shot, Chargers.com

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st choice of the first round of the NFL draft Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Johnston made 60 catches for 1,069 yards as a junior in 2022, the most in both categories by a Horned Frog since Jalen Reagor made 72 catches for 1,061 yards in 2018.

Johnston was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and 2022. He was selected as the MVP of TCU’s 51-45 victory over Michigan in their Dec. 31 College Football Playoff semifinal. He had a 76-yard touchdown, among six catches for 163 yards.

Georgia hammered TCU 65-7 in the national championship game.

The draft, being held in Kansas City, continues through Saturday.

Teams chose quarterbacks with three of the first five picks – No. 1 Bryce Young, from Alabama, went to Carolina, while No. 2 C.J. Stroud, from Ohio State, went to Houston. No. 4, Anthony Richardson from Florida, went to Indianapolis.

No San Diego State players were selected in the first round, nor any from SDSU’s conference, the Mountain West.

– Staff and wire reports