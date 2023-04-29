Jaedyn Shaw, shown last week, again was Wave’s only scorer. Photo by Chris Stone

After Jaedyn Shaw scored in the 12th minute, San Diego Wave fans might have expected an easy time with the visiting (and winless) Orlando Pride.

But nope.

San Diego (3-2-0, 9 points) fell to Orlando (1-4-0, 3 points) in a 3-1 loss Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Forward Shaw scored with a right-footed shot from an angle in front of the goal. Midfielder Makenzy Doniak sent the assist in from outside the box to Shaw on the near post, who slotted it into the bottom corner.

But Orlando leveled the match in the 26th minute off a corner kick from Adriana Leal da Silva, connecting to Mikayla Cluff.

Shaw earned her third goal of the season and sixth of her professional career. The 18-year-old is now tied for the team lead along with forward Alex Morgan. Shaw also is tied for second in the NWSL for regular-season goals scored by teenagers.

Mallory Swanson ranks first with 8 goals, and Shaw has 18 months left as a teenager.

In the 43rd minute, Haley McCutcheon doubled Orlando’s scoreline with a header inside the box to the bottom left corner. Messiah Bright added the third goal for the visiting team in the 69th minute.

Second-half substitute Melanie Barcenas, 15, added an offensive spark for the home side as the Wave battled to find a breakthrough opportunity.

See more The moment Mel made history. #VamosWave pic.twitter.com/CEsuDWlOTV — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) April 30, 2023

Barcenas, a forward, made her professional debut after entering the match in the 71st minute — the youngest player in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Announced on March 21, Barcenas was the first youth local player to be signed in the NWSL and the youngest to sign in league history at 15 years and 138 days (now 15 years and 177 days old).

In the 82nd minute, a VAR call erased a second-half San Diego goal, helping Orlando secure the three points.

Next up: The Wave starts a three-game road trip, kicking off against the Washington Spirit on Saturday, May 6, at Audi Field. Beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific, the match will be available live on CBS.

