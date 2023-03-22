Kylie Horstmeyer of USD. Photo credit: usdtoreros.com

University of San Diego women’s basketball (19-13) takes on Oregon at 6 p.m. Thursday, traveling to Eugene, Ore. as the WNIT continues.

The Toreros defeated UC Irvine (25-7) 58-48 Monday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The Ducks (19-14) overwhelmed Rice Monday, winning 78-53, led by Endyia Rogers, who scored 19, while two players, including La Jolla Country Day alum Te-Hina Paopao, had 17.

The winner advances to the Great 8 round, facing the victor in Friday’s Kansas State and Washington game.

USD’s defense pressured the Anteaters from the start, limiting them to eight points apiece in each of the first two quarters. when Irvine shot just 19.4%.

The Toreros held UC Irvine under 30% shooting, accomplishing the feat for the second time this season, while finishing with a season-high 54 rebounds in the win.

USD and Oregon have not seen each other for nearly three decades. The Ducks won 74-67 on Dec. 28, 1993.

In the opening round, the Ducks trounced North Dakota State 96-57.

Oregon, which had qualified for five straight NCAA Tournament berths, is making its eighth all-time appearance in the WNIT/NWIT and its first since 2016. They claimed the WNIT title in 2002 and 1989.

USD will have to control guards Paopao and Rogers to advance. The duo helped the Ducks win five of its last six games, rebounding from a seven-game losing streak in January and February. They accounted for 53% of Oregon’s points in that span, averaging a combined 38.8 points per game.