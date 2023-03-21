Myah Pace with the ball during Monday night’s game. Image from USD Twitter feed

The University of San Diego women’s basketball team downed UC Irvine 58 to 48 on Monday night to advance to the Super 16 in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

It will be the fourth time the Toreros have advanced to the WNIT Super 16, the women’s equivalent of NCAA March madness, and the first time since 2016.

Kylie Horstmeyer led all Torero scorers with 15 points and five rebounds, while Kasey Neubert added nine points and 17 rebounds.

The Toreros opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run and never looked back, taking a 16-point lead.

The team is set to face off against Oregon in the Super 16 on March 23 at 6 p.m., traveling to Eugene, OR.

