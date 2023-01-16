Christian Craig. Photo credit: Courtesy, Husqvarna Factory Racing

The AMA Supercross returns to Mission Valley Saturday, as Snapdragon Stadium hosts an early event in the young season.

Supercross is part of the SuperMotocross World Championship, a 31-race season that combines the 17-race winter Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the 11-race summer AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the new three-race fall SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff.

Racing starts at 7 p.m. with a day-long FanFest, from noon to 6 p.m., preceding the main event. Admission starts at $55.

San Diego’s history in the sport dates back to 1980, with the first event at San Diego Stadium. The venue known as both Jack Murphy Stadium and Qualcomm Stadium hosted Motocross until 2014, before shifting to Petco Park.

Now Snapdragon, which opened in August, will host Supercross for the first time. The event is resuming after a brief layoff – the Jan. 14 Oakland event was postponed to next month due to severe weather in Northern California.

Alpine’s Dilan Schwartz, 21, entering his third season as a professional, will appear. He joins a new team for 2023 at Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki. He has competed in the 250SX West Region.

Reigning Monster Energy Supercross 450SX Class Champion Eli Tomac will compete as well, along with last year’s San Diego winner Chase Sexton, former champions Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson and German sensation Ken Roczen.

El Cajon native Christian Craig, 31, is coming off his best season, in which he captured his first Supercross championship. This year, the father of three competes in the premier 450SX Class.

FanFest features a behind-the-scenes look at teams and athletes. Spectators may take photos, visit sponsor displays, and purchase gear at the fest. Admission costs $15.