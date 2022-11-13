Alejandro Guido scored his third and fourth goals this season in SD Loyal’s June 2-1 win over Orange County SC. Photo credit: sdloyal.com

San Diego Loyal SC midfielder Alejandro Guido has been named to the 2022 USL Championship All-League Second Team.

Manager Landon Donovan called it “a well-deserved honor” for the Chula Vista native, 28.

“Guido was integral to our success and accomplishments this season,” said Donovan, also the team’s executive vice president of soccer operations. “He has continued to grow as a player, teammate and leader. Guido brings so much on and off the field every week and sets an example.”

Guido played in 32 matches, 31 as a starter, in his second full season with SD Loyal, logging 2,521 minutes.

He finished with five goals and three assists while completing 78% of his 1,059 passes. Guido also contributed on the defensive side, finishing with 30 tackles and 182 duels won.

Serving as team captain on multiple occasions, Guido was a vocal leader on the field. He helped his team reach the postseason for a second-consecutive year and clinch second place in the Western Conference en route to the club’s first ever home playoff match. SD Loyal lost 3-0 to the Oakland Roots.

Guido was twice named to the USL Championship Team of the Week in 2022, for his Week 3 and Week 17 play.

Guido joined SD Loyal in September 2020 on loan from Major League Soccer side LAFC.

The USL Championship All-League Team was voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every team market.