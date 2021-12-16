San Diego State football in their last regular season game in Carson, a 27-16 win against Boise State at Dignity Heath Sports Park. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

Three locals are among 14 commitments to the San Diego State football program, including Lucky Sutton of Cathedral Catholic High in Carmel Valley – the state’s leading rusher.

SDSU announced Sutton’s addition Thursday, a day after 13 others committed via National Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period.

Sutton led the state with more than 2,600 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. He also helped lead his team to a CIF State Championship.

Linebacker Trey White of Eastlake High in Chula Vista signed on Wednesday, as did Sutton’s teammate, offensive lineman Rambo Mageo.

“We had a really, really good class,” said head coach Brady Hoke. “I’m really happy with it.” He also pointed to the new stadium, set to open next year, as a strong recruiting tool.

Seven others hail from California:

Drew Azzopardi, OL, Pacifica, Serra High

Eric Butler, S, Corona, Centennial High

Sheldon Canley II, RB, Lompoc, Lompoc High

Kyle Crum, QB, Norco, Norco High

Max Garrison, S, Pasadena, St. Francis High

Chris Johnson, CB, Eastvale, Roosevelt High

Jacoby Kelly, WR, Compton, Loyola High

The remaining players come from Hawaii, Nevada, Texas and Utah:

Liu Aumavae, QB, Provo, UT., Timpview High

Ryan Henderson, DL, Las Vegas, Canyon Springs High

Laakea Kapoi, Makakilo, HI., St. Louis School

Logan Tanner, TE, Houston, Pius High