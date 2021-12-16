Three locals are among 14 commitments to the San Diego State football program, including Lucky Sutton of Cathedral Catholic High in Carmel Valley – the state’s leading rusher.
SDSU announced Sutton’s addition Thursday, a day after 13 others committed via National Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period.
Sutton led the state with more than 2,600 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. He also helped lead his team to a CIF State Championship.
Linebacker Trey White of Eastlake High in Chula Vista signed on Wednesday, as did Sutton’s teammate, offensive lineman Rambo Mageo.
“We had a really, really good class,” said head coach Brady Hoke. “I’m really happy with it.” He also pointed to the new stadium, set to open next year, as a strong recruiting tool.
Seven others hail from California:
- Drew Azzopardi, OL, Pacifica, Serra High
- Eric Butler, S, Corona, Centennial High
- Sheldon Canley II, RB, Lompoc, Lompoc High
- Kyle Crum, QB, Norco, Norco High
- Max Garrison, S, Pasadena, St. Francis High
- Chris Johnson, CB, Eastvale, Roosevelt High
- Jacoby Kelly, WR, Compton, Loyola High
The remaining players come from Hawaii, Nevada, Texas and Utah:
- Liu Aumavae, QB, Provo, UT., Timpview High
- Ryan Henderson, DL, Las Vegas, Canyon Springs High
- Laakea Kapoi, Makakilo, HI., St. Louis School
- Logan Tanner, TE, Houston, Pius High