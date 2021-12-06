A rendering of the completed Snapdragon Stadium. Courtesy SDSU

San Diego-based wireless pioneer Qualcomm snagged the naming rights to San Diego State University‘s new stadium under construction in Mission Valley.

The university announced Monday that the 35,000-seat arena will be called “Snapdragon Stadium” after the Qualcomm-designed processor that powers many of the world’s most advanced smartphones.

“We are thrilled to have secured the exclusive naming rights to San Diego State University’s new stadium, Snapdragon Stadium. Snapdragon stands for premium experiences and leading-edge performance, which is what fans can expect from this new state-of-the-art venue,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm.

Amon said Qualcomm would be working with the university to support advanced communications technology throughout the new Mission Valley campus. “This agreement is the reflection of our mutual dedication to our local San Diego community,” he said.

Officials noted that the naming is tinged with nostalgia because Snapdragon Stadium replaces Qualcomm Stadium, which was demolished after the Chargers left San Diego.

“Qualcomm is well-recognized and respected not only here in San Diego, but globally,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a shared vision for a fully smart stadium — the cornerstone to what will be a one-of-a-kind smart campus — which will enrich, educate, and empower those we serve here locally and around the world.”

The stadium is on schedule to be completed by Sept. 3, 2022, when the Aztecs are scheduled to play the University of Arizona Wildcats in the football season home opener.

The $45 million naming deal is structured as a 15-year, $3 million per year agreement and requires formal approval by the California State University Board of Trustees.