Trey Pulliam went down hard late in the Aztecs’ win, but recovered and remained in the game. Photo credit: Screen shot, TheMW.com

San Diego State turned away a pesky Cal State Fullerton team at Viejas Arena Wednesday, as Trey Pulliam and Adam Seiko led the way late in a 66-56 win.

SDSU (6-3) played without Lamont Butler, early in his recovery from a broken wrist, as well as Aguek Arop and Tahirou Diabate.

The Aztecs, up by as much as 14 early, found their lead cut to 10 going into the half. The Titans (4-5) kept on eating away at it, until Tray Maddux Jr. hit a three pointer, followed by a layup from Jalen Harris that pulled them within one.

.@Bradley_matty is handling business in the 2nd…scoring 3 straight field goals for the Aztecs #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/7gIuKvyEVU — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 9, 2021

After a Trey Pulliam foul, Harris tied the game at 39 at just under the 13-minute mark. San Diego State, though, began to pull away, as Adam Seiko came up with three three-pointers down the stretch, including one with 2:40 remaining to put his team up by six.

Matt Bradley led all scorers with 22, while Pulliam had 15 and Seiko 11. Nathan Mensah added six points along with nine rebounds.

Head coach Brian Dutcher told XTRA 1360 that his team “made enough timely plays” to come away with the win, crediting Bradley and Seiko, who he called “huge tonight.”

The Aztecs have more than a week off before heading to Phoenix for the Jerry Colangelo Classic, where they will take on St. Mary’s (8-2) at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.

Nothing like a @_nathanmensah slam to start off the 2nd half #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/aOxnW1zYvB — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 9, 2021