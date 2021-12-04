Matt Bradley led SDSU scorers against Michigan, but it wasn’t enough. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

San Diego State, in head coach Brian Dutcher’s return to Ann Arbor, played No. 24 Michigan tough in the first half, only to go cold after the break and fall 72-58.

SDSU (5-3) failed to score for five minutes and got careless with the ball, leading to a 14-0 run by the Wolverines (5-3) to seal the win.

“We played a solid first half (but) we wore down,” Dutcher said.

The Aztecs established an early lead, 13-12, before Michigan went up by 10, capped by a Hunter Dickinson three-pointer.

But SDSU surged back, starting with a Keshad Johnson dunk – off a steal – and ending with a Matt Bradley jumper with 18 seconds left in the half to put the Aztecs up by one.

It didn’t last. Dickinson, Michigan’s center, topped him, putting up one of Michigan’s six early three’s with four seconds to play. The play secured the Wolverines a 36-34 lead going into the break.

The Aztecs quickly tied the game, on a Trey Pulliam jumper, but after a DeVante’ Jones layup, Michigan kept the game just out of SDSU’s reach.

"Get the puppies organized, big fella!"



Hunter Dickinson ends the first half in style for @umichbball. pic.twitter.com/tZsYqHEPSR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

At the 14-minute mark, though, the Wolverines began their 14-0 run, capitalizing on seven San Diego State turnovers to build a commanding 61-43 lead.

Bradley finished with 22 points, while Dickinson led all scorers with 23. The Aztecs ended up with 16 turnovers.

SDSU returns home to take on Cal State Fullerton at Viejas Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Updated 12:35 p.m. Dec. 4, 2021