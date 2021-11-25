Nathan Mensah blocks a shot in the Aztecs’ win against Georgetown. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Aztec_MBB, via Twitter

San Diego State gave Brian Dutcher something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving – his 100th win as a head coach – in their 73-56 win over Georgetown Thursday at the Wooden Legacy.

The Aztecs (4-1) put it away late in Anaheim, powered by a 16-3 run that included a monster dunk by Keshad Johnson, and a defensive performance that left the Hoyas without a field goal for almost the final 10 minutes of the game.

Matt Bradley finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Lamont Butler scored 16. The team also blocked seven shots, with four coming from Nathan Mensah.

SDSU built an eight-point lead at the half, topped by a three-pointer by Adam Seiko, who was helped by a high bounce off the rim.

The teams had played each other tight for most of the half, with the game tied six times. But after the last tie, 28-all with 5:48 left before the break, the Aztecs outscored the Hoyas 12-4.

San Diego State opened the second half hot, extending the lead to 12. Georgetown (2-2), though, struck back fast to narrow the advantage to 44-39.

Lamont w/ the steals and goes coast to coast. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/Xph4QaEb77 — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 26, 2021

But the Aztecs then embarked on a 10-0 run – eight of them by Butler. Yet the sophomore faced foul trouble, putting him on the bench, and the Hoyas went on an 11-1 run to slice the lead to four. SDSU got hot though, and Georgetown never challenged again.

Assistant coach Dave Velasquez told XTRA 1360 the team’s performance “was night and day” compared to their Saturday victory over UT-Arlington.

To open the Wooden Legacy earlier Thursday, No. 24 USC defeated St. Joseph’s 70-55.

The event concludes Friday as the Aztecs take on the winner, USC, at 8:30 p.m. Georgetown and St. Joseph’s meet at 6 p.m.

Matt tells Mutombo Jr….Get that outta here! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/IQLf10czew — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 26, 2021