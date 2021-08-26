Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) of the San Diego Padres circles the bases after hitting his 29th home run of the year against the Atlanta Braves on July 21. On Friday, he’ll be part of a clash of league home-run leaders, with Shohei Ohtani. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

The Padres finished two games at Petco Park Thursday – unfortunately the Dodgers won both, to sweep the three-game series.

The Padres ran into a very on Max Scherzer Thursday evening, as the ace – acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline in July, though the Friars also had been in pursuit – gave up just two hits over 7.2 innings.

L.A. went on to win 4-0, following their early-morning 5-3 victory – the conclusion of Wednesday’s 16-inning affair that stretched an hour past midnight.

The Dodgers shut down the Padres’ offense in the series, holding them to just 10 hits. The Padres were even worse with runners in scoring position, hitting just .061.

Despite the team’s August slide – they are 8-14 for the month – manager Jayce Tingler said the Padres are “one inning away from getting it going.”

“We’ve worked too hard and we have too much talent,” he said.

Transferring is overrated! Ha-Seong Kim with a nice glove flip to end the inning! @Padres #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/Dcsaorp5xC — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) August 27, 2021

One positive – Yu Darvish’s return from the injured list. Though the right-hander took the loss Thursday, Tingler pointed to his strength as the game progressed. Darvish went six, but sat the Dodgers down in order in his last two innings of work.

The Padres travel to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels Friday and Saturday in a quick two-game series.

The marquee matchup, though, won’t be on the mound. Fans will get the chance to see two of 2021’s top stars – Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani – on the same field.

The All-Stars, both MVP candidates, also lead their respective leagues in home runs, Tatis with 35, and Ohtani with 41.

The Padres, however, will not have to face Ohtani the pitcher. The Japanese sensation, who excels both on the mound and at the bat, pitched Wednesday.