Jake Cronenworth preparing to hit the 8th inning home run that added the finishing touch to the Padres’ 3-0 win. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Padres, via Twitter

Speculation swirled Thursday as the Padres appeared to be in the lead to obtain perhaps the most desirable target ahead of baseball’s Friday trade deadline.

They apparently fell behind late though, and to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Dodgers, locked in a tight division race with the Padres and the National League West leaders, the San Francisco Giants, by the evening were on the cusp of a blockbuster deal to acquire pitcher Max Scherzer.

The Padres, though reported to be in the lead for Scherzer Thursday afternoon, shifted their attention to Scherzer’s Washington Nationals teammate, reliever Daniel Hudson.

The #Padres have acquired RHP Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals: https://t.co/tViRmZC31e pic.twitter.com/PB3vHBvj4v — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 30, 2021

Late Thursday, the team confirmed the deal. According to MLB.com, the Padres gave up two prospects, pitcher Mason Thompson and infielder Jordy Barley.

The right-hander has gone 4-1 this year with a 2.20 ERA and 48 strike outs in 31 games.

“Obviously we’re getting another winning piece in the back of the bullpen,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

Just how he Drew it up. pic.twitter.com/o0h5MXsOHG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 30, 2021

MLB also cited sources in saying the team could be very active ahead of Friday’s 1 p.m. trade deadline. That would mirror last year’s flurry of deals, which boosted the Padres into the playoffs.

They fired their first salvo Sunday, trading Tucupita Marcano and two prospects to Pittsburgh for All-Star Adam Frazier.

Frazier made his Padres debut Tuesday against the A’s.

Meanwhile, as the trade winds swirled, the Padres opened a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Joe Musgrove went seven in the 3-0 win, giving up three hits. Drew Pomeranz and Mark Melancon followed with one inning each of solid relief.

Musgrove evened his record at 7-7, while Melancon logged save No. 32. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer late to seal the win.