Blake Snell dominated through the 7th inning, then faltered in the 8th. Photo credit: Screen shot, @padres, via Twitter

The Padres and the Dodgers tried to outlast each other Wednesday as a pitcher’s duel gave way to a long showdown – through 16 innings – between the teams’ bullpens.

Seventeen pitchers had entered the game as the clock neared midnight with the game tied 1-1 in the 14th. There would be another hour to go.

The Dodgers broke the stalemate in the 15th, scoring two, only to have Fernando Tatis Jr. – who had gone hitless in six at-bats with four strikeouts – hit a two-run home run to tie the game 3-3.

AJ Pollock broke the deadlock again in the 16th, with a two-run blast of his own, to put the Dodgers ahead 5-3.

Corey Knebel won the game for the Dodgers, while Daniel Camarena took the loss.

Seemingly many moons ago, through seven innings, starter Blake Snell had barely bested Walker Buehler, leading 1-0, only to give up a game-tying homer to Dodger catcher Will Smith in the 8th.

Snell gave up three hits and struck out 10 over 7.2 innings – his longest major-league outing.

Then the game stretched long – despite the recent rule putting a man on second to start each extra-inning frame.

The Padres had long since had no position players left – they resorted to pinch-hitter Joe Musgrove in the 11th. They turned around and did it again in the 13th, this time with Ryan Weathers.

Blake Snell gets well deserved standing-O after 7 2/3 innings of 1-run ball. Longest outing of his career. pic.twitter.com/kRItdS0149 — Bob Scanlan (@heyscan) August 26, 2021

The Padres loaded the bases in the 11th, as the Dodgers, with two out, took advantage of the Friars’ empty bench, and intentionally walked Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth to get to the pitcher’s spot. Musgrove, though, struck out.

The Dodgers did the same thing in the 13th, and Weathers put the ball in play, but right to reliever Brusdar Graterol, who forced Victor Caratini at the plate.

The Dodgers also loaded the bases, with two out in the 12th. But a wild Austin Adams regrouped after taking the count to 3-0 on Smith, ending the inning by inducing the catcher to fly out to left.

The early difference, until Smith’s home run, was a Dodger miscue in the 2nd.

Cronenworth led off the inning and reached on a Trea Turner throwing error. Two outs later, he scored on a a slow grounder up the third-base line that Wil Myers legged out for a hit.

Once the game reached the 14th inning, it became the longest played since the new rule, intended to shorten games, automatically put a baserunner on in extra innings.

The weary teams wrap up the series – and the Padres’ brief home stand – at 6:10 p.m. Thursday with a marquee matchup, as Yu Darvish returns to face Max Scherzer.

Updated 1:05 a.m., Aug 26, 2021