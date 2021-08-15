Downstairs restroom at Balboa Golf Course clubhouse. Photo by JW August

The Balboa Park Golf Course is the oldest municipal course in Southern California. It was built in 1915 and walking into the clubhouse is like stepping into a time machine.

While the clubhouse has been designated by the city as historic, many golfers have said the appellation doesn’t excuse the deteriorating condition of the building and most particularly, the restroom on the bottom floor.

It can best be described as resembling a restroom in a dive bar on the bad side of town, and has sparked conversations among local golfers as well as out-of-towners.

The bathroom stalls feel as though they were built for the average man in 1915, who measured 5 feet five inches. Perhaps a young gymnast would have no problem, but for the average golfer just “getting around,” the stall is a challenge to navigate.

Given the increase in the number of golfers who pay to play since the pandemic lifted and the funds one would assume have been generated, there should be sufficient city funding to at least upgrade the downstairs men’s bathroom.

The current budget sets aside $2.3 million for minor capital improvements at the Balboa course, “which may include minor replacements of golf course building structures, fairway, and green systems.” A sum of $129,000 has been set aside to begin the bathroom upgrade project. That’s about the same amount of money pro golfer Sergio Garcia made by finishing tied for 19th place in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, the sister course for Balboa.

I contacted the Parks and Recreation Department’s golf division to ask why the bathroom has been neglected for decades. Given the city’s well publicized problems with various properties, I was wondering if the project would actually get off the ground.

Matty Wayne Reyes, a manager for the city course, explained last week that the pandemic stopped any proposed remodel, which he said has been in discussions for over a year.

He added that, coincidentally, “We actually have a kick-off meeting next week to begin scheduling the work and logistics for this remodel.”

Tim Graham, a public information officer for the city, explained further that the money for the upgrade is from the Golf Enterprise Fund, which has nearly $20.9 million in the current budget for San Diego’s municipal courses, including Mission Bay and Torrey Pines. The city has decided to have its own employees do the work, Graham said. Once the planning meeting takes place, “the work on the bathroom renovation will begin shortly after that,” he added.

Bruce Coons, executive director of Save Our Heritage Organization, a longtime historic preservation group, said the clubhouse at the golf course is one building SOHO has been tracking for some time for promised upgrades. He said he wasn’t aware of the city’s kick-off meeting next week for just the restroom project, noting that his last communication with the city about the golf course was in 2015 when he was told the upgrades would “all be taken care of.”

For those who are fans of the clubhouse, like Coons, they will be disappointed to learn that the once planned remodel has been shelved again because “it is no longer financially viable for a project of that magnitude at this time,” Graham said.

So while the building will remain circa 1915, the bathrooms will be entering the 21st century.